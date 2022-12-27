130,600 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

