Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $4.86 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Chubb by 50.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $219.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.91. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.