iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stake Raised by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,686,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.03. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $149.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.