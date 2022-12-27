Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $7,536,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 404,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $1,675,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

MCHP stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.