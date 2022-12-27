Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Stock Up 1.3 %
TGT opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
