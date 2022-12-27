Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

