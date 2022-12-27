Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 25,500 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $188.16 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.74. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.