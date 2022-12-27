iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Mass General Brigham Inc’s Largest Position

Mass General Brigham Inc reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,475 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 55.9% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $107,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVV opened at $384.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.63 and a 200-day moving average of $391.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.