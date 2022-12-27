Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $111.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $143.78.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

