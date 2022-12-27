SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $664,000 in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,352 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of SunCoke Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 309,603 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,144,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 158,911 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 563,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 143,542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 41.1% during the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 48,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

SXC opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.33. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

