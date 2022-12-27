Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on January 17th

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 100.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 892,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,372,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 665,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.