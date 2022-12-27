goeasy Ltd. (GSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$105.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$114.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$113.33. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$95.00 and a 1 year high of C$181.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 28.55 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

