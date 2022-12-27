Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$24.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.91. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$15.64 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$964.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0100004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,433,270. In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,433,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$282,256.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VET shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.18.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

