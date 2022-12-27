E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.50 on January 17th

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
E-L Financial stock opened at C$900.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$884.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$863.24. E-L Financial has a 1-year low of C$780.01 and a 1-year high of C$947.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.
