Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.4 %
OR opened at C$16.59 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$11.90 and a one year high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.19.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
