Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.4 %

OR opened at C$16.59 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$11.90 and a one year high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.19.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

About Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,390,687.68. In other news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at C$9,390,687.68.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

