Stantec Inc. (STN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Stantec Stock Up 0.2 %
Stantec stock opened at C$64.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.59. The firm has a market cap of C$7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45.
Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$41,223.96. In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total transaction of C$201,696.90. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$41,223.96.
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
