Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 101.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 112.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 231,606 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,014.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 73,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 66,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 77,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

