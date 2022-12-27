WSP Global Inc. (WSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

WSP Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WSP opened at C$155.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$161.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$154.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.40 billion and a PE ratio of 42.37. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$130.65 and a 52-week high of C$185.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$182.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSP Global

About WSP Global

In related news, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$159.47 per share, with a total value of C$95,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$813,297.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

