Vox Royalty Corp. (VOXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 13th

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Vox Royalty Trading Up 0.4 %

Vox Royalty stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 56 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 1 royalty option. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

