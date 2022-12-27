Vox Royalty Corp. (VOXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 13th

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Vox Royalty Trading Up 0.4 %
Vox Royalty stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42.
About Vox Royalty
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vox Royalty (VOXR)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.