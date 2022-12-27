B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 71.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE BGS opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $34.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge downgraded B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

