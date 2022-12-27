Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:BXSL opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $226.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.78 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 51.09% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In other news, COO Katherine Rubenstein acquired 3,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $80,044.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,044.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Brad Marshall purchased 3,481 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,039.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Katherine Rubenstein acquired 3,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,044.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at $80,044.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $166,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Further Reading

