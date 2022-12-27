Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OR opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 69.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

