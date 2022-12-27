Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

Shares of CCAP opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $405.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 157.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

