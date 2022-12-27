Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 108.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE XHR opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on XHR. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Articles

