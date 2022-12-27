Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (VIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Performance
VIP opened at GBX 223 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 22.47 and a quick ratio of 22.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.84. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 189 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.32). The company has a market capitalization of £96.14 million and a PE ratio of 1,393.75.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile
