Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (VIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Performance

VIP opened at GBX 223 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 22.47 and a quick ratio of 22.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.84. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 189 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.32). The company has a market capitalization of £96.14 million and a PE ratio of 1,393.75.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

