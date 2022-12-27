Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQNGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.246 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$8.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.89.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$869.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$808.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Huskilson purchased 29,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.11 per share, with a total value of C$295,938.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,011,410. In other news, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 29,260 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,938.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,011,410. Also, Senior Officer Arun Banskota purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,411,980.80. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 166,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,606.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

