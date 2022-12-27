Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Tricon Residential Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of TCN stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
