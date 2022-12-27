Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TCN stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,049,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 2,241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,482,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

