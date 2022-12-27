KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 16th

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

KP Tissue Trading Up 0.2 %

KPT stock opened at C$10.15 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$12.51. The stock has a market cap of C$100.89 million and a P/E ratio of 92.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.41.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.50). The company had revenue of C$427.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About KP Tissue

KPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

(Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.