Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TSE:TCN opened at C$10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$9.83 and a one year high of C$21.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.06.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$222.82 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis acquired 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.92 per share, with a total value of C$201,448.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at C$306,344. In other news, Director David Berman purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$379,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 855,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,838,250. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis acquired 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.92 per share, with a total value of C$201,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$306,344. Insiders acquired 51,900 shares of company stock valued at $601,090 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.34.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

