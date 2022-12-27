Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 2.0 %

SHO stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $132,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

