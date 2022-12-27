Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 16th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of INE stock opened at C$16.35 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -172.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on INE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. CIBC cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

