Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 92.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.5%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 846.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 111,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100,094 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 610,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

