GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $376.86 Million

GMX (GMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. GMX has a market cap of $376.86 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $44.96 or 0.00266909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $844.38 or 0.05012000 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00499001 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.96 or 0.29565555 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,780,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,382,112 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

