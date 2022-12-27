TiraVerse (TVRS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.62

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. TiraVerse has a market capitalization of $898,873.68 and approximately $0.62 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TiraVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TiraVerse has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TiraVerse Profile

TiraVerse’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000898 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TiraVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

