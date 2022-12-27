Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

