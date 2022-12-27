Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,211 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.24% of Kellogg worth $56,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on K shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.