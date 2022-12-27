Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,191 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $1,999,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $247.90 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.74.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.