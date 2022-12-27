Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1,489.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 206.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,164.44.

DEO opened at $180.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

