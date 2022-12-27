Kokoswap (KOKO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,174.79

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $103.24 million and $11,174.79 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

