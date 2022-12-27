USDD One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.60 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, USDD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market cap of $712.37 million and approximately $10.60 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $844.38 or 0.05012000 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00499001 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.96 or 0.29565555 BTC.

About USDD

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,038 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

