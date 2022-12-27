Substratum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.42 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $277,181.09 and $2.42 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013458 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037075 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001799 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040093 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005898 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020154 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00227674 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003796 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000100 BTC.
Substratum Profile
SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.
Substratum Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.
