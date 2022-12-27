Substratum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.42 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $277,181.09 and $2.42 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037075 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040093 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00227674 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00080494 USD and is up 30.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.