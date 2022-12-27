Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $171.68 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00069643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00055396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008097 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023169 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004148 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 490,411,999 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

