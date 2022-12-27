Synapse Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $575,597.22 (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00003268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synapse has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. Synapse has a total market cap of $99.21 million and $575,597.22 worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ? protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

