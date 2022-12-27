Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

