Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,433,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.8 %

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

DG stock opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

