Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $3.20 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of EL opened at $241.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

