Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MGK stock opened at $172.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.