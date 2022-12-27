26,425 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Kohl’s Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.