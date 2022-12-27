First PREMIER Bank Buys 155,095 Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 1.88% of SAB Biotherapeutics worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SABS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

SABS stock opened at 0.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.01. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.58 and a 12-month high of 9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.02. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. The firm had revenue of 3.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

SAB Biotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.