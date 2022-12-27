ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 495.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59.

